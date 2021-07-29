Sign up
130 / 365
Kunanyi / Mount Wellington
This beautiful mountain dominates the landscape around Hobart and can been seen from almost anywhere.
I feel so blessed to live in such a beautiful place.
29th July 2021
29th Jul 21
0
0
Pigeons Farm
ace
@kgolab
Currently in my 4th year. Hi, my name is Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia. We have many farm animals that I...
2553
photos
177
followers
95
following
35% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
2021
Camera
Canon EOS M50m2
Taken
29th July 2021 9:43am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tasmania
,
hobart
