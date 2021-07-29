Previous
Kunanyi / Mount Wellington
Kunanyi / Mount Wellington

This beautiful mountain dominates the landscape around Hobart and can been seen from almost anywhere.

I feel so blessed to live in such a beautiful place.
29th July 2021

Pigeons Farm

ace
@kgolab
Hi, my name is Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia.
