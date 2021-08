Here you can see the Tasman Bridge and the Cornelian Bay Boatsheds."The Cornelian Bay Boatsheds are a unique feature located on the western bank of the River Derwent in New Town, built on Crown Land and leased by private owners. The boatsheds have been recognised by the Heritage Council as being of historic heritage significance to the whole of Tasmania" - https://heritage.tas.gov.au/news/cornelian-bay-boatsheds-entry-updated