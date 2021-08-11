Sign up
143 / 365
Sun Rays, Over the Derwent River
Such a beautiful sight in the evening sky.
Snapped with my phone camera as I did not have my Nikon camera with me today.
11th August 2021
11th Aug 21
Pigeons Farm
ace
@kgolab
Hi, my name is Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia. We have many farm animals that I...
2567
photos
180
followers
94
following
39% complete
137
138
139
140
141
142
143
144
Views
1
Album
2021
Camera
SM-G973F
Taken
12th August 2021 3:47pm
Tags
tasmania
,
hobart
