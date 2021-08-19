Previous
The view from Montagu Bay, Tasmania by kgolab
151 / 365

The view from Montagu Bay, Tasmania

Looking across the Derwent River towards Kunanyi / Mount Wellington.
19th August 2021 19th Aug 21

@kgolab
Currently in my 4th year. Hi, my name is Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia. We have many farm animals that I...
41% complete

Photo Details

