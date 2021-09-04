Sometimes

Sometimes our world can feel encased in beauty, lifting us up and keeping us strong.

Sometimes of world can feel encased in fire, burning at the edges and scorching our toes.



Sometimes our world can have us cradled in strength, able to lean into and depend upon the supports that around us.

Sometimes our world can have us cradled in insecurity, so exposed and tempered, that at any moment we could shatter into a million pieces.



Sometimes our world has us partially exposed, allowing us to bloom in our own time.

Sometimes our world has us partially hidden, keeping our true self unknown.



Our world is - our world. Only we know the true meaning of the way it unfolds, the support it provides and the endless possibilities or limitations it sometimes imposes on us.



May WE be reminded that...



When we see beauty, others may see fire.

When we experience strength, other’s may experience insecurity.

When we feel seen, other’s may feel invisible.



May YOU be reminded that…



You are intelligent

You are capable

You are smart

You are one of a kind

And

YOU ARE ENOUGH

(Kgolab)