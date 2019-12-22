Sign up
Photo 523
Summer Solstice Sunset
A beautiful end to a long Summers day.
Today I am thankful for...
1. The ability to breath again, as I look forward to the future.
2.Tears, for they have provided support to a friend who is going through a tough time.
3. Holidays, as they mean more time with family and the ability to relax and unwind.
22nd December 2019
22nd Dec 19
Pigeons Farm
ace
@kgolab
I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia and we have many farm animals that I just adore and love to take photo's of. We...
Tags
sunset
,
pfview
,
pfviews
,
pf2019
