Summer Solstice Sunset by kgolab
Summer Solstice Sunset

A beautiful end to a long Summers day.

Today I am thankful for...

1. The ability to breath again, as I look forward to the future.

2.Tears, for they have provided support to a friend who is going through a tough time.

3. Holidays, as they mean more time with family and the ability to relax and unwind.
Pigeons Farm

I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia and we have many farm animals that I just adore and love to take photo's of. We...
