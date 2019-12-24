Sign up
Wesołych Świąt - Merry Christmas
We celebrate Christmas on the 24th of December. So today is the day :)
Merry Christmas to all my fellow 365 friends. May today and tomorrow be filled with love, laughter and joy for you all. Best wishes in the festive season.
Today I am thankful for...
1. Family coming together.
2. The joy of the festive season.
3. Making memories and having fun.
24th December 2019
24th Dec 19
Pigeons Farm
ace
@kgolab
I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia and we have many farm animals that I just adore and love to take photo's of. We...
