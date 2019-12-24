Previous
Wesołych Świąt - Merry Christmas by kgolab
Photo 527

Wesołych Świąt - Merry Christmas

We celebrate Christmas on the 24th of December. So today is the day :)

Merry Christmas to all my fellow 365 friends. May today and tomorrow be filled with love, laughter and joy for you all. Best wishes in the festive season.

Today I am thankful for...

1. Family coming together.
2. The joy of the festive season.
3. Making memories and having fun.
24th December 2019

Pigeons Farm

I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia and we have many farm animals that I just adore and love to take photo's of.
Photo Details

