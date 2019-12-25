Sign up
Photo 528
Christmas Table
We had a lovely Christmas day and Hope you did also.
Today I am thankful for...
1. The people around our Christmas table.
2. The food that we shared in celebration.
3. The memories we created here today.
25th December 2019
25th Dec 19
Pigeons Farm
ace
@kgolab
I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia and we have many farm animals that I just adore and love to take photo's of. We...
Photo Details
Tags
pf2019
