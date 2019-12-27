Previous
Down the road. by kgolab
Photo 530

Down the road.

Today I am thankful for...

1. Having some time to declutter a room. One step at a time they say, moves you forward.

2. Being able to relax in a corner and read a book.

3. Family.
27th December 2019 27th Dec 19

Pigeons Farm

Beautiful rural scene.
December 27th, 2019  
nice shot
December 27th, 2019  
