Photo 530
Down the road.
Today I am thankful for...
1. Having some time to declutter a room. One step at a time they say, moves you forward.
2. Being able to relax in a corner and read a book.
3. Family.
27th December 2019
27th Dec 19
Pigeons Farm
@kgolab
I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia and we have many farm animals that I just adore and love to take photo's of. We...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
A photo a day
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
27th December 2019 3:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pfgratitude
Diana Ludwigs
Beautiful rural scene.
December 27th, 2019
Margo
nice shot
December 27th, 2019
