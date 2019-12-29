Sign up
Photo 532
Growth Comparison
I love to see this comparison of my personal photographic journey. Sometimes I feel like I have not grown very much, but this tells me that I am making progress.
I shall look to my past - to find the journey I have taken. I shall look to the present - to know my own growth and I shall look to the future - to reach for my dreams.
29th December 2019
29th Dec 19
Pigeons Farm
ace
@kgolab
I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia and we have many farm animals that I just adore and love to take photo's of. We...
