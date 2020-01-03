Sunset - BOB

Tonights Sunset was incredible. Best viewed on black if you have the time.



Today I am thankful for...



1. The opportunity to assist my hubby, as he builds us a series of garden beds to grow our vegetables in.



2. Having the time to be able to turn our freshly grown berries from our orchard into smoothies and kompot.



3. Our chickens. They are always good layers, which means we have an abundance of eggs to eat.