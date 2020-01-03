Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 537
Sunset - BOB
Tonights Sunset was incredible. Best viewed on black if you have the time.
Today I am thankful for...
1. The opportunity to assist my hubby, as he builds us a series of garden beds to grow our vegetables in.
2. Having the time to be able to turn our freshly grown berries from our orchard into smoothies and kompot.
3. Our chickens. They are always good layers, which means we have an abundance of eggs to eat.
3rd January 2020
3rd Jan 20
3
3
Pigeons Farm
ace
@kgolab
I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia and we have many farm animals that I just adore and love to take photo's of. We...
1628
photos
121
followers
112
following
147% complete
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
A photo a day
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
3rd January 2020 8:31pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
pfgratitude
,
pf2020
Nadezhda
Oh, Yes, the sunset is really unusual!
January 3rd, 2020
CC Folk
ace
Fav!
January 3rd, 2020
Janet B.
ace
Wow, this is stunning!
January 3rd, 2020
