Sunset - BOB by kgolab
Sunset - BOB

Tonights Sunset was incredible. Best viewed on black if you have the time.

Today I am thankful for...

1. The opportunity to assist my hubby, as he builds us a series of garden beds to grow our vegetables in.

2. Having the time to be able to turn our freshly grown berries from our orchard into smoothies and kompot.

3. Our chickens. They are always good layers, which means we have an abundance of eggs to eat.
Pigeons Farm

ace
@kgolab
I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia and we have many farm animals that I just adore and love to take photo's of. We...
Nadezhda
Oh, Yes, the sunset is really unusual!
January 3rd, 2020  
CC Folk ace
Fav!
January 3rd, 2020  
Janet B. ace
Wow, this is stunning!
January 3rd, 2020  
