Photo 538
Hotel Agapanthus
I couldn't resist adding another Agapanthus photo today. I have titled this 'Hotel Agapathus' as we have a little visitor staying here.
Today I am thankful for...
1. The time to spend a few hours with a dear friend. A cuppa and a chat is so refreshing.
2. My eyesight. I get annoyed sometimes, having to wear glasses when I am using my camera, but I am so very grateful I can see.
3. The beautiful day I awoke to.
4th January 2020
4th Jan 20
Pigeons Farm
ace
@kgolab
I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia and we have many farm animals that I just adore and love to take photo's of.
