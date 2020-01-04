Previous
Hotel Agapanthus by kgolab
Photo 538

Hotel Agapanthus

I couldn't resist adding another Agapanthus photo today. I have titled this 'Hotel Agapathus' as we have a little visitor staying here.

Today I am thankful for...

1. The time to spend a few hours with a dear friend. A cuppa and a chat is so refreshing.

2. My eyesight. I get annoyed sometimes, having to wear glasses when I am using my camera, but I am so very grateful I can see.

3. The beautiful day I awoke to.
