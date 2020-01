Tonights Moon - 7.04pm

Today I am thankful for...



1. A productive day. My daughter and I tackled the Kitchen. We emptied every cupboard and cleaned them out and now have a pile of items ready for the op shop. The kitchen is not only cleaner, but has so much more room now.



2. Laughter. It is always fabulous to hear my children laughing whole heartedly.



3. Young love. My youngest daughter has her boyfriend coming on a family outing with us on Wednesday and she is so excited.