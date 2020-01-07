Guinea

Today I am thankful for...



1. Online shopping. As it meant I did not have to leave home to get the supplies I needed for dinner.



2. Chatter at the kitchen table. As it meant everyone was communicating and sharing their day.



3. All the support, comments and fav's you all keep on giving. This community is such a fabulous place to be a member of. I know I don't always thank you individually on my photos for your comments, favs and support, but I do appreciate every one of them and I read every comment. However as time is limited I choose to comment on your beautiful photos when I have time, instead of responding to you on mine. Thank you all for keeping me inspired by sharing your photos. I love seeing what everyone is photographing :)