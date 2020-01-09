Vegetable Garden

Hubby has been very busy continiung to work on our vegtable garden beds. We have multiple garden beds around the property. However this is his major project. It currently has three garden beds on the right hand side and he has started mirroring them on the left hand side. Plus he has build the garden bed on the fence line in the last day or two. It is fully fenced to keep the wildlife out.



Today I am thankful for...



1. The love and care hubby gives to this project. It is really a labour of love and even though it has thrown him a large number of obstacles along the way, he just keeps on keeping on. Determined to work around any issues, to get the job done, and be able to provide a means for his family to east home grown vegetables.



2. Our fabulous builder. He has almost finished our bathroom renovation (photo coming soon). It has taken around two months, but during this time he has flown (multiple times) interstate to fight fires for our fellow Aussies for a week at a time. Such a wonderful gentleman who gives his all to the task at hand, be it our renovations or the fires he is fighting.



3. Water. It has been a hot day here and there is nothing more refreshing than an ice cold glass of water :)