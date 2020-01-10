Joey

This little guy was no taller than to my knees in hight and being 5 foot, thats not very high :)



Today I am thankful for...



1. The opportunity to go to the cinema's with my daughters. This is usually an activity they do with their dad as I tend to fall alsleep! We watched 'Little Women' and I was awake from beginning to end. It was a fabulous movie that all three of us really enjoyed.



2. I received a phone call asking for me to go back for a second interview for a position I applied for. I am excited, but not getting ahead of myself just yet. Instead I hand over my trust in the universe, knowing that what is right and in my best interest - will be.



3. My camera. It provides me with endless opportunity to capture the beauty around me, that could so easily be forgotten.