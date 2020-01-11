Previous
Isabella by kgolab
Photo 545

Isabella

Today I am thankful for...

1.Having time to complete another photography assignment for the course I am undertaking. I have had to put it on the back burner for a number of months, so it feels good to finally have another assignment completed and sent in.

2. The winds that we had today. It was not very hot outside, but the strong winds made sure all our washing managed to dry.

3. My glasses. I lost them for a while today. However it wasn't until I found them and put them back on, that I realised just how much of a difference they make.
Pigeons Farm

@kgolab
I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia and we have many farm animals that I just adore and love to take photo's of. We...
Kerry McCarthy ace
Sweet portrait. Isabella looks pretty comfortable!
January 11th, 2020  
Wylie ace
Very cute
January 11th, 2020  
