Isabella

Today I am thankful for...



1.Having time to complete another photography assignment for the course I am undertaking. I have had to put it on the back burner for a number of months, so it feels good to finally have another assignment completed and sent in.



2. The winds that we had today. It was not very hot outside, but the strong winds made sure all our washing managed to dry.



3. My glasses. I lost them for a while today. However it wasn't until I found them and put them back on, that I realised just how much of a difference they make.