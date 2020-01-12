Previous
Kangaroo in Paris by kgolab
Kangaroo in Paris

Today I have been working on my photography course. I had to be creative with shadows. This is definitely not my usual style of photograpohy and I struggled with it. So I will be working on it again over the next few days.

Today I am thankful for...

1. Patience, I definitely needed it when trying to work on my next photography assignment.

2. The time I have had over Christmas and New Year off on annual leave. I feel so relaxed and okay to go back to work tomorrow. I have just 6 1/2 days to work over the next three weeks and then I am finshed. It's such a great feeling.

3. Friends. I had to call upon a few today to assist me with applying for another job. It is always great when they happily put their hand up to support you.
Wylie ace
Well I hope it hopped to the top! nice combo.
January 12th, 2020  
Dione Giorgio
You did a great job in combining the two pictures. I like it.
January 12th, 2020  
