Sunset by kgolab
Sunset

Today I am thankful for...

1. The beautiful evening we had tonight. It was so enjoyable to be outside and watering the garden just before sunset. The fresh air and sound of the birds was gorgeous.

2. Snow our youngest sheep. He is so adorable and comes up to me everytime I am outside. He loves to put his face next to mine and tries to nibble my cheek.

3. I received my photography assignment back and I passed. They even asked me if I would allow them to use one of my photos on their blog and other social media sites. This was such a boost :) on a day when I was not feeling very well at all.
13th January 2020 13th Jan 20

Pigeons Farm

@kgolab
I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia and we have many farm animals that I just adore and love to take photo's of. We...
Kerri Michaels ace
January 13th, 2020  
