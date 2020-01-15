Black Currawong's sit in the big brown tree.

We have quite a few of these fella's hanging around our property (Not sure if you can tell that our sky and valley is still smoke filled in this photo).



Today I am thankful for...



1. Finally starting to feel better as the night draws in. There is a distinct change in how I feel, which is fabulous.



2. The fact that our new Guineafowl seem to be settling in quite well. I always worry when we get new pets as to whether or not they will adjust quickly.



3. Our neighbours. Living on 20 acres at the end of a dead end road, we are quite isolated. So it is great to have a wonderful relationship with our neighbours and know that they are here for us, as we are for them.