Rainbow over the Valley by kgolab
Rainbow over the Valley

Today I am thankful for...

1 The after hours Doctors. We needed to attend them tonight, with my youngest daughter. I always appreciate those who work odd hours as I know that even tough they are doing a job, they are usually having to sacrifice time with loved ones to be there for others. For this I am very thankful, as it meant my daughter got the attention and care that she needed tonight.

2. My eldest daughter and my husband. They stepped up and finished cooking the dinner I was making when we had to rush out to the Drs. Homemade pizza never tasted so good.

3. My bed, I am definitely going to enjoy crawling into it tonight.
Pigeons Farm

Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia.
Beautiful
January 24th, 2020  
