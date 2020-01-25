Chicken

Today I am thankful for...



1. The wildlife that share our home with us. Tonight when I looked outside our window towards our back garden, I was greeted with an abundance of wildlife bouncing around. There are lots of babies not far from their parents, such a beautiful sight.



2. Improvement in my daughters health. The doctor said it could take a few days to a week. She has rested on the couch, watching TV for most of the day. At one point she argued with me over what I wanted her to do. I am so excited, as it is a true sign that she is on the mend.



3. The opportunity to be outside in nature. I was able to enjoy the warmth from the sunshine as it cascaded down upon me. The freshness of the wind as it ruffled my hair in its breeze and the sounds of birds as they chatted and flitted from one place to another.