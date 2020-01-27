Bush

Today I am thankful for...



1. The soft rhythmic sound of Isabella (our dog) snoring. She is curled up, underneath my desk, resting her body on my feet and sleeping the night away. Everyone else is asleep and Hubby is working night shift, so it is just me and my puppy keeping company.



2. The sense of calm and peace that is slowly washing over me and gaining momentum as 11am on Wednesday draws near. I have spent much of the night working on stuff to handover my service to my Manager. Each item I tick off my list and each moment that draws closer to me leaving, helps me feel more and more content that I have made the right decision. A huge weight is lifting and it feels fantastic.



3. My bed. It is waiting for me, all warm and toasty. Ready for me to just slip between the sheets and melt into it and snuggle up and fall asleep. - Good night everyone :)