Tonight's moon by kgolab
Photo 564

Tonight's moon

Today I am thankful for...

1. Our Air Conditioner. We had it running for most of the day as the temperature was quite hot here for us in Tasmania.

2. The beautiful bright and sunny day. The heat was so intense that it burnt my feet when I walked outside, ensuring that I hopped, skipped and jumped over to the covered patio. However, it also assisted me in being able to get all the washing dried fast. Each time I walked outside to put another load on the washing line, I was able to bring in the one before it and put it straight away.

3. Family Meetings. My oldest daughter called one today. I love the fact that she still values them, even though she is an adult, and knows it is a safe and caring way for anyone to bring attention to an issue, or present an idea. Issues were tabled, and solutions were hashed out. Not everyone agreed on everything, but we all got to voice our opinion, be part of the solution and that is all that matters.
Pigeons Farm

@kgolab
18/1/2020 - Updating my profile to add my real name - which is Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia. We have...
Jennie B.
Wishing you could send some of your heat our way! Hope you get a cooler day today!
January 30th, 2020  
