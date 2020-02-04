Previous
Jeffrey by kgolab
Photo 569

Jeffrey

Today I am thankful for...

1. The abundance of baked goods my daughter brought home for us to enjoy. Scones, Danishes, Pies and Savoury Bites. We don't usually buy them, so it is so nice to have these treats.

2. A beautiful day. The wind was light, the sun was shining and the wildlife was abound. I was able to get outside and spend quality time with the animals.

3. Being organised. I enjoyed spending time working out my week, as we look towards my youngest daughter starting back at school in year nine and my husband celebrating another birthday.
Pigeons Farm

Gosia ace
Love his facial expression
February 4th, 2020  
Kathy A ace
I’m very fond of Jeffrey, his little face is so cute
February 4th, 2020  
