Jeffrey

Today I am thankful for...



1. The abundance of baked goods my daughter brought home for us to enjoy. Scones, Danishes, Pies and Savoury Bites. We don't usually buy them, so it is so nice to have these treats.



2. A beautiful day. The wind was light, the sun was shining and the wildlife was abound. I was able to get outside and spend quality time with the animals.



3. Being organised. I enjoyed spending time working out my week, as we look towards my youngest daughter starting back at school in year nine and my husband celebrating another birthday.