Photo 569
Jeffrey
Today I am thankful for...
1. The abundance of baked goods my daughter brought home for us to enjoy. Scones, Danishes, Pies and Savoury Bites. We don't usually buy them, so it is so nice to have these treats.
2. A beautiful day. The wind was light, the sun was shining and the wildlife was abound. I was able to get outside and spend quality time with the animals.
3. Being organised. I enjoyed spending time working out my week, as we look towards my youngest daughter starting back at school in year nine and my husband celebrating another birthday.
4th February 2020
4th Feb 20
2
0
Pigeons Farm
@kgolab
18/1/2020 - Updating my profile to add my real name - which is Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia. We have...
1721
photos
128
followers
89
following
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
A photo a day
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
4th February 2020 6:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pfgratitude
,
pfpets
,
pf2020
Gosia
Love his facial expression
February 4th, 2020
Kathy A
I’m very fond of Jeffrey, his little face is so cute
February 4th, 2020
