I'll stick my neck out for you

Today I am thankful for...



1. The mail woman. She delivered my monthly subscription of 'Australian Photography' magazine. I am always excited when this arrives in my mailbox, as it inspires me when I see the wonderful photos others have taken.



2. Birthdays. Today we get to celebrate Hubby's Birthday. Family, food, celebration and laughter. What more could we need.



3. Coffee and Cake. What better way to celebrate :)