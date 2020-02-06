Sign up
Photo 571
Tonight's Moon - 7:55pm
Thank you all for the wonderful birthday wishes for Hubby. He had a great day.
Today I am thankful for...
1. A fabulous day. My youngest daughter started back at school today and enjoyed every minute of it.
2. The warmth and glow of the evening, as the sun set. It gave the trees below the moon a lovely glow.
3. The support and positive affirmations a dear friend keeps sending me. It is always wonderful to know that others are thinking of you.
6th February 2020
6th Feb 20
Pigeons Farm
ace
@kgolab
18/1/2020 - Updating my profile to add my real name - which is Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia.
1726
photos
128
followers
89
following
156% complete
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
A photo a day
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
6th February 2020 7:55pm
Exif
Sizes
Public
Public
Flashback
Tags
moon
,
pfviews
,
pfmoon
Diana
ace
Gorgeous moon shot.
February 6th, 2020
