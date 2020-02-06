Previous
Tonight's Moon - 7:55pm by kgolab
Photo 571

Tonight's Moon - 7:55pm

Thank you all for the wonderful birthday wishes for Hubby. He had a great day.

Today I am thankful for...

1. A fabulous day. My youngest daughter started back at school today and enjoyed every minute of it.

2. The warmth and glow of the evening, as the sun set. It gave the trees below the moon a lovely glow.

3. The support and positive affirmations a dear friend keeps sending me. It is always wonderful to know that others are thinking of you.
Pigeons Farm

@kgolab
18/1/2020 - Updating my profile to add my real name - which is Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia. We have...
Diana ace
Gorgeous moon shot.
February 6th, 2020  
