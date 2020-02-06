Tonight's Moon - 7:55pm

Thank you all for the wonderful birthday wishes for Hubby. He had a great day.



Today I am thankful for...



1. A fabulous day. My youngest daughter started back at school today and enjoyed every minute of it.



2. The warmth and glow of the evening, as the sun set. It gave the trees below the moon a lovely glow.



3. The support and positive affirmations a dear friend keeps sending me. It is always wonderful to know that others are thinking of you.