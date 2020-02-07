Hen

Today I am thankful for...



1. My eldest daughter. She organised dinner tonight so I didn't have to cook. Food always tastes better when you don't cook it yourself.



2. Laughter. Hubby has a few days off work and he is watching TV. Something he does not do very often. He keeps laughing and often gets a belly roll. It is so nice for him to let go and relax.



3. Friends. An old friend of my youngest daughter called her to have a chat. She misses seeing her as my daughter changed schools. They organised a sleep over for tomorrow night to catch up properly. Excitement all around.