Previous
Next
Hen by kgolab
Photo 572

Hen

Today I am thankful for...

1. My eldest daughter. She organised dinner tonight so I didn't have to cook. Food always tastes better when you don't cook it yourself.

2. Laughter. Hubby has a few days off work and he is watching TV. Something he does not do very often. He keeps laughing and often gets a belly roll. It is so nice for him to let go and relax.

3. Friends. An old friend of my youngest daughter called her to have a chat. She misses seeing her as my daughter changed schools. They organised a sleep over for tomorrow night to catch up properly. Excitement all around.
7th February 2020 7th Feb 20

Pigeons Farm

ace
@kgolab
18/1/2020 - Updating my profile to add my real name - which is Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia. We have...
156% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
A lovely hen and wonderful words.
February 7th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise