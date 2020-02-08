Previous
Teenage Hen by kgolab
Photo 573

Teenage Hen

Today I am thankful for...

1. Great conversation and catch up with a friend.

2. Not having to cook dinner again, second night in a row :) . This time Hubby stepped up to the challenge.

3. Time to spend on me. Which gave me time to read, write and relax :) Three of my favourite things.
