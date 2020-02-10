Sign up
Photo 575
Kookaburra
Today I am thankful for...
1. Feeling a little more normal.
2. Silence. It's so good for my head.
3. Darkness. It helps to see.
10th February 2020
10th Feb 20
Pigeons Farm
@kgolab
18/1/2020 - Updating my profile to add my real name - which is Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia.
pfgratitude
pf2020
