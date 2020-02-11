Previous
Today I am thankful for...

1. Feeling better.

2. Busuu - A language learning program that is helping me improve my Polish, before I hop on a plane in 69 days to enjoy our holiday overseas.

3. Support from extended family. - It is proceless.
11th February 2020 11th Feb 20

Pigeons Farm

ace
@kgolab
18/1/2020 - Updating my profile to add my real name - which is Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia. We have...
Tunia McClure ace
I would think that Polish would be a difficult language to learn. Good luck.
February 11th, 2020  
