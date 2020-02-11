Sign up
Photo 576
Raindrops
Today I am thankful for...
1. Feeling better.
2. Busuu - A language learning program that is helping me improve my Polish, before I hop on a plane in 69 days to enjoy our holiday overseas.
3. Support from extended family. - It is proceless.
11th February 2020
11th Feb 20
1
1
Pigeons Farm
ace
@kgolab
18/1/2020 - Updating my profile to add my real name - which is Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia. We have...
1738
photos
129
followers
90
following
157% complete
569
570
571
572
573
574
575
576
527
573
574
528
529
575
576
530
Tags
pfgratitude
,
pf2020
Tunia McClure
ace
I would think that Polish would be a difficult language to learn. Good luck.
February 11th, 2020
