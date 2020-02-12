Previous
Strawberries by kgolab
Photo 577

Strawberries

Today I am thankful for...

1. Fresh home grown produce.

2. An abundance of fruit.

3. Time spent with the animals and nature.
12th February 2020 12th Feb 20

Pigeons Farm

@kgolab
18/1/2020 - Updating my profile to add my real name - which is Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia. We have...
Photo Details

Monique ace
Lovely shot
February 13th, 2020  
