Photo 577
Strawberries
Today I am thankful for...
1. Fresh home grown produce.
2. An abundance of fruit.
3. Time spent with the animals and nature.
12th February 2020
12th Feb 20
Pigeons Farm
ace
@kgolab
18/1/2020 - Updating my profile to add my real name - which is Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia. We have...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
A photo a day
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
12th February 2020 6:29pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
gratitude
pf
pf2020
Monique
ace
Lovely shot
February 13th, 2020
