Kookaburra by kgolab
Photo 580

Kookaburra

Today I am thankful for...

1. The refreshing crisp air.

2. The wildlife that surrounds my home and sings for all to hear.

3. Progression in my language learning - Gosia, I will be in touch :)
15th February 2020 15th Feb 20

Pigeons Farm

18/1/2020 - Updating my profile to add my real name - which is Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia. We have...
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
really nice composition :)
February 15th, 2020  
Kathy A ace
Fabulous birds!
February 15th, 2020  
