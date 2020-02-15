Sign up
Kookaburra
Today I am thankful for...
1. The refreshing crisp air.
2. The wildlife that surrounds my home and sings for all to hear.
3. Progression in my language learning - Gosia, I will be in touch :)
15th February 2020
Pigeons Farm
ace
@kgolab
18/1/2020 - Updating my profile to add my real name - which is Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia. We have...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
A photo a day
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
12th February 2020 6:46pm
Tags
kookaburra
,
pfviews
,
pfgratitude
,
pf2020
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
really nice composition :)
February 15th, 2020
Kathy A
ace
Fabulous birds!
February 15th, 2020
