Previous
Next
Ginger and Fred by kgolab
Photo 591

Ginger and Fred

As you can see Fred is bigger than Ginger. He also has a larger waddle like Rumbustious George does.

Today I am thankful for...

1. The opportunity to have a day to myself, for the most part. Oh how I love having time to myself. It does not happen often, so when it does I embrace it.

2. A lovely parcel that I received in the mail from my friend in the U.S.A. She wrote me a lovely long letter and sent over a book for me to read. I feel very blessed with her friendship.

3. The fact that I have finally managed to work out what I wish to photograph for next months Mini project. Not too long now and you will also find out what I have chosen :)
26th February 2020 26th Feb 20

Pigeons Farm

ace
@kgolab
18/1/2020 - Updating my profile to add my real name - which is Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia. We have...
161% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kathy A ace
What a good looking pair
February 26th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise