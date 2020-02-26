Sign up
Photo 591
Ginger and Fred
As you can see Fred is bigger than Ginger. He also has a larger waddle like Rumbustious George does.
Today I am thankful for...
1. The opportunity to have a day to myself, for the most part. Oh how I love having time to myself. It does not happen often, so when it does I embrace it.
2. A lovely parcel that I received in the mail from my friend in the U.S.A. She wrote me a lovely long letter and sent over a book for me to read. I feel very blessed with her friendship.
3. The fact that I have finally managed to work out what I wish to photograph for next months Mini project. Not too long now and you will also find out what I have chosen :)
26th February 2020
26th Feb 20
Pigeons Farm
ace
@kgolab
18/1/2020 - Updating my profile to add my real name - which is Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia. We have...
1771
photos
129
followers
90
following
161% complete
3
1
A photo a day
NIKON D7500
26th February 2020 5:54pm
pfgratitude
,
pfpets
,
pf2020
Kathy A
ace
What a good looking pair
February 26th, 2020
