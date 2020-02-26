Ginger and Fred

As you can see Fred is bigger than Ginger. He also has a larger waddle like Rumbustious George does.



Today I am thankful for...



1. The opportunity to have a day to myself, for the most part. Oh how I love having time to myself. It does not happen often, so when it does I embrace it.



2. A lovely parcel that I received in the mail from my friend in the U.S.A. She wrote me a lovely long letter and sent over a book for me to read. I feel very blessed with her friendship.



3. The fact that I have finally managed to work out what I wish to photograph for next months Mini project. Not too long now and you will also find out what I have chosen :)