Photo 604
Home Grown Fresh Produce
Today I am thankful for...
1. The joy of picking fresh produce from our garden, then washing it and preparing it to eat.
2. The excitement of searching for eggs amongst our chicken coops and finding enough to bake a cake and have for breakfast tomorrow morning.
3. The opportunity to truly appreciate where our food comes from. I love to watch it grow and develop from seedlings into edible food.
10th March 2020
10th Mar 20
1
0
Pigeons Farm
ace
@kgolab
18/1/2020 - Updating my profile to add my real name - which is Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia.
Photo Details
Album
A photo a day
pfgratitude
pf2020
pfhg
Mariana Visser
you seem to be very self sufficient with all your home grown stuff. nice photo
March 10th, 2020
