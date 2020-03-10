Previous
Next
Home Grown Fresh Produce by kgolab
Photo 604

Home Grown Fresh Produce

Today I am thankful for...

1. The joy of picking fresh produce from our garden, then washing it and preparing it to eat.

2. The excitement of searching for eggs amongst our chicken coops and finding enough to bake a cake and have for breakfast tomorrow morning.

3. The opportunity to truly appreciate where our food comes from. I love to watch it grow and develop from seedlings into edible food.
10th March 2020 10th Mar 20

Pigeons Farm

ace
@kgolab
18/1/2020 - Updating my profile to add my real name - which is Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia. We have...
165% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mariana Visser
you seem to be very self sufficient with all your home grown stuff. nice photo
March 10th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise