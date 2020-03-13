Previous
Morning Sunrise ~ 6.59am by kgolab
Photo 607

Morning Sunrise ~ 6.59am

Today I am thankful for...

1. A new dawn and a new day. Something we should never take for granted.

2. The ability to take control of my own situation and that of my family.

3. Being proactive, rather than reactive.

13th March 2020 13th Mar 20

Pigeons Farm

@kgolab
Monique ace
Love your text
March 13th, 2020  
