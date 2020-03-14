We are all connected

Today I am thankful for the opportunity to find my inner voice and share my deepest thoughts.



We are all connected. Strung together by a mysterious web that invisibly attaches us to one another, yet shows us in isolation.



We are all connected. Each action we make flows through to impact others whether we are aware of it or not.



We are all connected. Made from the same cloth, regardless of what bright colour or design we hide behind.



We are all connected. Like little drops of water that collectively form a flowing river that grows to a sea, before creating an ocean.



We are all connected. So please radiate love, so that the web assists its travel and impacts the cloth that ripples out into the world to create flowing rivers, that pass through seas to build oceans. Oceans of love, that can surround us all and help to heal the world. For we are all connected.

