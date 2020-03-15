Previous
The Moon ~ 12.10am this morning. by kgolab
Photo 609

The Moon ~ 12.10am this morning.

Shimmering in the cloak of a little cloud coverage.

Today I am thankful for...

1. The ability to travel the world right from the comfort of my own home. There are so many beautiful places to see and so many things to learn about.

2. Beautiful people, giving of themselves, though they may be busy and worried, they take the time to assist others.

3. The dark of night that allows the twinkling of stars to shimmer in the sky, capturing my attention and imagination.
