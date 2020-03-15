Sign up
Photo 609
The Moon ~ 12.10am this morning.
Shimmering in the cloak of a little cloud coverage.
Today I am thankful for...
1. The ability to travel the world right from the comfort of my own home. There are so many beautiful places to see and so many things to learn about.
2. Beautiful people, giving of themselves, though they may be busy and worried, they take the time to assist others.
3. The dark of night that allows the twinkling of stars to shimmer in the sky, capturing my attention and imagination.
15th March 2020
15th Mar 20
Pigeons Farm
ace
@kgolab
18/1/2020 - Updating my profile to add my real name - which is Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia. We have...
1818
photos
129
followers
82
following
Views
4
Album
A photo a day
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
15th March 2020 12:10am
Tags
moon
,
pfmoon
,
pfgratitude
,
pfastro
,
pf2020
