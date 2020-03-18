Sign up
Photo 612
Yes we can.
The cover of today's Mercury newspaper in Tasmania, Australia.
Today I an thankful for...
1. The wonderful support, comments and fav's you all keep giving even though so much is going on right now for us all.
2. The love from my dog as she curls up on top of my feet.
3. Being together with family and spending quality time with each other.
18th March 2020
18th Mar 20
Pigeons Farm
ace
@kgolab
18/1/2020 - Updating my profile to add my real name - which is Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia.
1825
photos
129
followers
82
following
167% complete
Tags
pfgratitude
,
pf2020
,
pfcv
