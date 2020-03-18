Previous
Next
Yes we can. by kgolab
Photo 612

Yes we can.

The cover of today's Mercury newspaper in Tasmania, Australia.

Today I an thankful for...

1. The wonderful support, comments and fav's you all keep giving even though so much is going on right now for us all.

2. The love from my dog as she curls up on top of my feet.

3. Being together with family and spending quality time with each other.
18th March 2020 18th Mar 20

Pigeons Farm

ace
@kgolab
18/1/2020 - Updating my profile to add my real name - which is Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia. We have...
167% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise