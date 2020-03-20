Previous
Next
Today's Tasmanian newspaper front page by kgolab
Photo 614

Today's Tasmanian newspaper front page

And use it we are, giving us the toughest border measures in the country.

Every 'non essential' traveller entering the state of Tasmania in Australia from now is required to self isolate for 14 days. This includes Tasmanian's returning home.

Today I am thankful for...

Every single one of my fellow humans who are doing it tougher than I am. These are crazy times, but I salute you all for stepping up and making a difference. Virtual hugs to you all.
20th March 2020 20th Mar 20

Pigeons Farm

ace
@kgolab
18/1/2020 - Updating my profile to add my real name - which is Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia. We have...
168% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise