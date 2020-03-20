Sign up
Today's Tasmanian newspaper front page
And use it we are, giving us the toughest border measures in the country.
Every 'non essential' traveller entering the state of Tasmania in Australia from now is required to self isolate for 14 days. This includes Tasmanian's returning home.
Today I am thankful for...
Every single one of my fellow humans who are doing it tougher than I am. These are crazy times, but I salute you all for stepping up and making a difference. Virtual hugs to you all.
