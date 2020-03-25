The Evening Valley View.

Today I am thankful for...



1. My youngest daughter reminding us at dinner time that we needed to say three things we were grateful for. This is something we do often, but sometimes we do forget. Tonight as dinner drew to a close, she reminded us that we had not said it tonight. I have made a mental note that now more than ever I need to ensure that we do this each day, especially since we have pulled her out of school prior to the government shutting them down and she is home every day with us. We no longer go out unless we have to go to work or have some other urgent need.



2. The opportunity to finally set up a raised garden bed to use as my herb garden. We already have some herbs growing, but they are all stuck in amongst other veggies. This will mean that I have a dedicated area for the herbs and the thought of that brings a big smile to my face.



3. A beautiful sun shining day. I managed to get the bedding washed and dried, all the washing done and was still able to spend time outside in the garden.