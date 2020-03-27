View from the Window

Today has been a day of staying indoors. What started out as a need to use out of date milk, turned into a full day of cooking. I made chocolate mousse, turned leftover spaghetti sauce into lasagna, used up some home grown fruit in cakes and messed about with other small dishes.



My only real link to the outside world was this view from our lounge room, with our gorgeous little dog, Isabella keeping guard outside.



Thinking of you all in your varied stages of lock down and hoping you managed to keep busy today and continue to stay safe.



Today I am thankful for...



A new day, a new dawn and a new appreciation for leftovers.