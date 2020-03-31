The evening Sun ~ 18.35 pm

Today I am thankful for...



1. The beautiful day we enjoyed. The sun was shining brightly and the wind was a gentle breeze. Making it perfect weather to sit out on the verandah and just soak in the atmosphere.



2. The crisp night air and clear nights sky. It allowed me to see the twinkling of the stars and the beauty of the moon.



3. The glorious chirping of the birds this morning. They were flitting around unaware that we are locked down and they now have the whole world (almost) to themselves, free of humans. I wonder if they too notice the lack of man made noise and the sounds of mother nature singing in all her glory.