Previous
Next
The evening Sun ~ 18.35 pm by kgolab
Photo 625

The evening Sun ~ 18.35 pm

Today I am thankful for...

1. The beautiful day we enjoyed. The sun was shining brightly and the wind was a gentle breeze. Making it perfect weather to sit out on the verandah and just soak in the atmosphere.

2. The crisp night air and clear nights sky. It allowed me to see the twinkling of the stars and the beauty of the moon.

3. The glorious chirping of the birds this morning. They were flitting around unaware that we are locked down and they now have the whole world (almost) to themselves, free of humans. I wonder if they too notice the lack of man made noise and the sounds of mother nature singing in all her glory.
31st March 2020 31st Mar 20

Pigeons Farm

ace
@kgolab
18/1/2020 - Updating my profile to add my real name - which is Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia. We have...
171% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise