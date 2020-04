Rain, Rain, has come to stay.

Today I am thankful for...



The beautiful life of our pet sheep Guinea. Your cheeky attitude always brought a smile to our faces. You would run up to us as soon as you seen us, and when we 'Baa'd' at you, you could continue the conversation, oblivious to the fact that we didn't understand what you wanted to say, but sound in the knowledge that we loved you. We nurtured you when your mum rejected you and cared for you day and night. But no longer can we enjoy your company as the universe gave you a new calling today. RIP.