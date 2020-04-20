Previous
Self Isolation Cleaning (08) by kgolab
Photo 645

Self Isolation Cleaning (08)

A moment of relaxation was required.

'Tea Time'

I honour the tea that refreshes me,
I savour the taste without any haste,
What a beautiful sight to be hold,
of this gorgeous sweet liquid gold.
20th April 2020 20th Apr 20

Pigeons Farm

@kgolab
18/1/2020 - Updating my profile to add my real name - which is Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia.
