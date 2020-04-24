Previous
What a wicked web we weave. by kgolab
Photo 649

What a wicked web we weave.

Today I am thankful for...

A rest day. Relaxing at home and enjoying doing nothing.
Pigeons Farm

@kgolab
I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia.
