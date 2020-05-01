Sign up
Photo 656
'Rumbustious George' (01)
Today 'Rumbustious George' decided to fly up onto our carport. He really is a very cheeky little Guinea Fowl.
Today I am thankful for...
The quirky personalities all our various animals have. I love to spend time outside with them and enjoy their company. Makes Self isolation a little more enjoyable.
1st May 2020
1st May 20
Pigeons Farm
ace
@kgolab
18/1/2020 - Updating my profile to add my real name - which is Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia. We have...
Photo Details
Album
A photo a day
Camera
NIKON D7500
Tags
pfgratitude
,
pfpets
,
pf2020
