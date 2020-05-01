Previous
'Rumbustious George' (01) by kgolab
Photo 656

'Rumbustious George' (01)

Today 'Rumbustious George' decided to fly up onto our carport. He really is a very cheeky little Guinea Fowl.

Today I am thankful for...

The quirky personalities all our various animals have. I love to spend time outside with them and enjoy their company. Makes Self isolation a little more enjoyable.
1st May 2020

Pigeons Farm

@kgolab
I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia.
