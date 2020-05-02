Previous
On the Lookout by kgolab
Photo 657

On the Lookout

Today I am thankful for...

The rain that is replenishing our garden and bringing water to our tanks and dams. It's a fine time to be settled inside snuggled around the wood heater.
2nd May 2020 2nd May 20

Pigeons Farm

@kgolab
18/1/2020 - Updating my profile to add my real name - which is Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia. We have...
Photo Details

Wylie ace
good to see a sparrow earn its keep!
May 2nd, 2020  
Kathy A ace
Lovely scene and a cute little sparrow
May 2nd, 2020  
