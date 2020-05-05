Previous
'Rumbustious George' (01) by kgolab
Photo 660

'Rumbustious George' (01)

'Rumbustious George' our very cheeky little Guinea Fowl.

'On Parade'

Today I am thankful for...

The great comments, FAV's and wonderful support you all provide here at 365. This is such a wonderful community to be a part of.

Your encouragement yesterday on my 'Portrait of a Daughter' post is greatly appreciated.

Keep safe everyone :)
Pigeons Farm

@kgolab
Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia.
Dione Giorgio
Step dancing is he? Lovely shot and happy guy.
May 5th, 2020  
Kathy A ace
It looks like he’s dancing.
May 5th, 2020  
