Autumn Leaves by kgolab
Photo 661

Autumn Leaves

Today I am thankful for...

The opportunity to be able to enjoy a walk along our road. It is a 5 kilometre dead end road with very little traffic. I enjoyed photographing many of the beautiful things I seen along the way.
6th May 2020 6th May 20

Pigeons Farm

@kgolab
Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia.
Photo Details

Dione Giorgio
Very pretty even without the lush green colours of summer.
May 6th, 2020  
Kathy A ace
This is pretty, lovely tones
May 6th, 2020  
